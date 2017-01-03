David Warner equals Don Bradman's 87-year-old record: Twitterati laud Australia opener

New Delhi, Jan 3: David Warner became the first batsman in 87 years as he slammed a century in the opening session of a Test match.

Warner hit a blazing ton in just 78 balls to reach the triple figure mark in the third match between Australia and Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Tuesday (Jan 3).

The southpaw took just 117 minutes to slam the second Test century in the series which included 17 fours. This was the aggressive left-handed batsman's 18th Test hundred and third at Sydney.

(Sydney Test: David Warner slams ton before lunch, becomes fourth Australia batsman to do so)

The 30-year-old also became the only player to achieve the feat during a Test match in Australia.

Warner became the first Australian after Sir Don Bradman to have slammed a century in the opening session on the first day of a Test match.

This is how cricket fans hailed Warner's historic achievement on Twitter:

