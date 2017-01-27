David Warner becomes No. 1 ODI batsman; Virat Kohli 3rd

Dubai, Jan 27: Australia opener David Warner has wrested the top spot in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Player Rankings for ODI Batsmen with a stupendous run in recent matches that is a warning for other teams in the year of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, which will be held in the United Kingdom from 1-18 June.

Williamson matches Kohli's feat

The attacking left-hander has attained the top ranking for the first time, leapfrogging South Africa's AB de Villiers and India captain Virat Kohli after amassing 367 runs in the five-match home series against Pakistan which his side won 4-1.



Warner, who struck a belligerent 179 off 128 balls to help win the final ODI in Adelaide by 57 runs on Thursday (January 26), is aiming to continue with the superb form that has seen him score six centuries in the last 11 ODIs.

"It is a huge year for one-day cricket with the ICC Champions Trophy later this year and I am hoping I can take my good form into that tournament and help Australia lift the trophy for the third time," said Warner, who is now 19 points ahead of second-placed de Villiers in the ODI rankings list with a tally of 880 points.

"It is always a great honour and very nice to receive these accolades but from my perspective my job is to put our team into winning positions and I have been fortunate that I have been able to do that lately," he said.

Warner's opening partner Travis Head, with whom he added 284 runs in the final ODI, has gained 42 places to reach 38th slot after aggregating 270 runs including his maiden ton (128) in Adelaide.

For Pakistan, Babar Azam, who smashed 100 runs in Adelaide for a total of 282 runs in the series, has broken into the top-10 for the first time as he has gained five positions to reach 10th rank. His team-mate Sharjeel Khan's 250 runs in the series, which included three half-centuries, have lifted him 35 slots to a career-best 53rd rank.

There were other batsmen to gain too after India's 2-1 win over England in a series that ended on Sunday (January 22).

England batsman Jason Roy's three half centuries have taken him into the top 20 for the first time as he has gained 23 slots to reach 17th place. For India, Kedar Jadhav's 232 runs have helped him gain 57 slots to reach 47th ranking.

ICC ODI Player Rankings (as of 27 January 2017 including India Vs England and Australia Vs Pakistan series)

(Read as Rank, Player, Team, Points)

1. David Warner (Australia) 880

2. AB de Villiers (South Africa) 861

3. Virat Kohli (India) 852

4. Quinton de Kock (South Africa) 779

5. Kane Williamson (New Zealand) 770

6. Joe Root (England) 753

7. Hashim Amla (South Africa) 748

8. Steve Smith (Australia) 740

9. Martin Guptill (New Zealand) 735

10. Babar Azam (Pakistan) 733

