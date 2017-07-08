Daddy time: Ziva enjoys MS Dhoni's b'day bash

Bengaluru, July 8: Former Indian skipper M S Dhoni turned 36 on Friday (July 7). Team members made a grand occasion for the former Indian skipper in the West Indies.

But nothing quite like to have your precious daughter near you on the big day. Dhoni had his daughter Ziva with him and she looked a bit amused to see her daddy with cake smeared all over his face.

Sakshi, Dhoni's wife, posted this picture in her instagram showing them enjoying the moment. The former Indian also received firm backing from skipper Virat Kohli to continue in the team after calls from several quarters grew loud for the Jharkhand man to retire.

"Dhoni is hitting the ball really well these days. He had a brilliant 70 odd in the third one-day match. Nobody needs to tell Dhoni how to tackle a situation. He has done it and we are sure that he can do that again," Kohli had said after India wrapped the one-day series against the West Indies 3-1.

India will face the Caribbeans in the lone T20 international in Kingston, Jamaica, on Saturday (July 8). Perhaps, Dhoni will get a chance to take India home one more time in the match. Let's watch!

OneIndia News