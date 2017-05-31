London, May 31: Australian cricket legend Shane Warne has indicated he could have had more success against the current Indian batsmen, who, according to him, are not the best against spin.

Warne, who was speaking at "Aaj Tak Salaam Cricket" in London today (May 31), hailed the "Fabulous Five" of Indian cricket - Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag.

"I fancy my chances now (bowling to current Indian batsmen. (Virat) Kohli might be an issue, he is the best batsman in the world," the 47-year-old Warne said.

"They are not the best players of spin. But they are still very good," he added.

"Ganguly, Sachin, Sehwag, Dravid and Laxman - these guys were quality players. They were too good. I miss watching them play. They were fantastic players," the Australian said.

Warne admitted that his numbers against India were not good because of Tendulkar, Dravid, Laxman, Ganguly and Sehwag.

The former legspinner said he was smashed all over the ground by the "Fab Five" but the current Indian battting line-up did not have the same skills against spin. He said India lost a Test to Australia in Pune where, according to Warne, Steve O'Keefe took wickets where he did not turn a ball.

Left-arm spinner O'Keefe took 12 wickets in the match in February this year as Australia thrashed India by 333 runs. However, the hosts bounced back to win the 4-match rubber 2-1.

OneIndia News