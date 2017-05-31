CT 17: Will you wear Australian shirt? Shane Warne's bet to Sourav Ganguly

London, May 31: Australian spin legend Shane Warne has thrown a bet to former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly with regard to the Australia-England contest at the ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

At the "Aaj Tak Salaam Cricket" conclave in London today (May 31), Warne, Ganguly and former Australian skipper Michael Clarke spoke about Champions Trophy and picked their favourite teams.

When Clarke said he predicted an India-Australia final on June 18, Ganguly disagreed stating hosts England were a good side for which Warne wasn't impressed.

"Who are England's match winners?," asked Ganguly. The "Prince of Kolkata" mentioned the names of Joe Root, Jos Buttler and added England were better than Australia.

Then, Warne said the old foes were meeting at Champions Trophy on June 10 (Edgbaston) and asked Ganguly to buy him dinner and wear an Australian shirt if the Steve Smith-led side won.

Warne add that he would wear an England jersey if the hosts defeated Australia. Then, both agreed for the bet.

Earlier, at the same conclave, former India captain and batting legend Sunil Gavaskar had backed England as the favourites for Champions Trophy.

Now all eyes will be on June 10 match at Edgbaston. Who will win?

OneIndia News