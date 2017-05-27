CT 17: Shoaib Malik in trouble over 'Muslim guy' Mohammed Shami comment

London, May 27: Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik came under attack from Twitter users for his comment of "not because he is a muslim guy" when answering questions from fans ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

Malik, who is married to Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, was on the International Cricket Council's (ICC) official Twitter page last night (May 26) to answer questions from fans.

Under the hashtag #AskShoaib there were questions and one user Baquer Ali tweeted to Malik asking, "Who is the best bowler in India?".

To this, Malik replied, "The best bowler in the Indian team is Mohammed Shami. Not because he's a Muslim guy. I have seen his bowling, played against him also. For me, I find him tough. That's why."

Malik bringing in religion when giving his opinioin about India's "best bowler", created a bit of controversy on the social media. Several users hit out at the former Pakistan captain.

India and Pakistan are set to face off in the Champions Trophy on Sunday (June 4). Virat Kohli-led India are the defending champions. Malik is part of Pakistan team.

Here are some of the reactions from fans

