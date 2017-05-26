CT 17: ICC ACU to protect players from 'evil and criminal intent' of others

London, May 26: ICC Anti-Corruption Unit Chairman Sir Ronnie Flanagan's main priority ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy is to ensure that whoever claims the trophy, no team or player is susceptible to any form of corruption.

The 8-team 50-over tournament will begin on 1 June as hosts England take on Bangladesh at the Oval in London, with a total of 15 games being played over 18 days.

Sir Ronnie, who has been in charge of the Anti-Corruption Unit since 2010, believes that co-operation between players and their representative bodies and the ACU will be crucial in ensuring a corruption-free tournament.

He said: "We are one week away from a fantastic Champions Trophy. What a wonderful tournament, the best eight teams in the world for that format of the game, competing in 15 games over 18 days.

"It's wonderful for the fans, millions of fans all over the world to have the opportunity to cheer on their team.

"Come 18 June at the Oval there can only be one winner. What's important for the anti-corruption unit is that no matter who is the winner, no matter who has the privilege of taking that trophy home to share the celebrations with their millions of fellow countrymen and women, everybody else in the tournament can say genuinely that they gave their best and that they were not susceptible to any form of corruption.

"That's our job and we want to demonstrate through partnerships through so many people involved, most of all partnerships with the players, through their representative bodies, to demonstrate to the players that we, the ACU, are their friend.

"We are there to protect them from the evil and criminal intent of others who would try and lure them into a trap in many ways, to manipulate an event which can facilitate illegal gambling through which organised criminals make a lot of money."

Constant vigilance is the order of the day for Sir Ronnie, and while he explained that there has been no direct intelligence of corruption threats to the tournament, recent history has shown that the ACU cannot afford to relax.

He added: "We don't have specific intelligence at this stage of intentions to corrupt the tournament. But that doesn't give us any sense of complacency whatsoever.

"We saw recently in the Pakistan Super League in Dubai, instances that we will be guarding against in terms of the attempts to communicate with players and draw players in.

"We are very alive to that and very determined to keep it out of this tournament and other subsequent tournaments in the future."

The tournament will also begin in the aftermath of the terrorist attack that hit Manchester this week, which will inevitably have an impact on the security measures at games.

Sir Ronnie urged fans to plan for longer queues and more thorough security searches, but also assured them that they will be safe and secure at all times.

He said: "The dreadful events in Manchester the other evening are still very much live in all our minds. First and foremost our thoughts are with the families and people affected by that terrible terrorist act.

"We at the ICC have a group of very professional security colleagues who are working very closely with police colleagues but of course in conducting their threat analysis and risk analysis, they have to take into account past events, recently past events, and in this case including what is happening in Manchester.

"I have every confidence that we cannot yield in any way to terrorists' intentions. I would ask the public to be vigilant and the old adage, if they see something, to say something.

"But come to our matches secure in the knowledge they will be safe and secure, but come expecting some additional inconvenience. Comes expecting pat-down searches, vehicle searches etc.

"Perhaps this tournament might offer a little glimpse through the gloom in some way."

OneIndia News