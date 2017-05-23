Cricketing fraternity condemns Manchester Arena terror attack at Ariana Grande concert

New Delhi, May 23: Cricketers from across the globe condemned the cowardly terrorist attack in Manchester Arena in England on Tuesday (May 23).

22 dead in UK's Manchester Arena blast

Cricketers took to Twitter to condemn the multiple blasts during the concert of American pop singer Ariana Grande. At least 22 were killed and more than 50 were injured in the blast triggered by a suicide bomber.

(ICC issues statement on security after Manchester terror attack)

The suicide bombing has sent shockwaves across the globe as the improvised explosive device (IED) targetted the crowd of over 20,000 people gathered to attend the concert.

Grande, who said she was 'broken' by the incident, was reported unharmed.

British Prime Minister Theresa May said her thoughts were with those affected by the attack, which is being probed as an act of terror.

Cricketing fraternity stood with the victims and their families in this hour of mourning and prayed for the innocent lives lost in the suspected terror attack.

Here's how cricketers reacted on Twitter:

With the ICC Champions Trophy and Women's World Cup 2017 just days ahead, the suicide bombing in Manchester Arena has also raised security concerns for the global event. Eight nations will participate in the Champions Trophy, starting from June 1.

Several participating teams have already reached England or are preparing to leave for the United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday (May 23) said safety and security of Champions Trophy 2017 and Women's World Cup in United Kingdom (UK) were placed at "highest priority" after explosion in Manchester.

OneIndia News