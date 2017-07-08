Cricketers wish Sourav Ganguly on his 45th birthday

Kolkata, July 8: He is arguably the best captain Indian cricket ever had. He took charge of a team which was in shambled during their darkest years. The man turns 45 today. He is Sourav Ganguly.

Famous quotes on Sourav Ganguly

The 'Prince of Kolkata' as he was famously named by the great Geoffrey Boycott, was a leader, a fighter, someone a generation of Indian cricketers looked up to is a phenomenon.

Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan and a host of other cricket stars owes big time to their 'Dada' who supported them unconditionally during their early cricket days.

He has gone through several ups and downs, probably way more than his peers. He was dropped from the side in 2005 for poor form and lost his captaincy too.

But he came back like a warrior prince a year later and cemented his position in the team.

Ganguly is now the president of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) and also a member of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) to the BCCI.

As the man from Kolkata celebrates his 45th birthday, here is how his colleagues and fellow cricketers wished him.

Here are the tweets

OneIndia News