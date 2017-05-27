Cricketers wish Ravi Shastri on his 55th birthday

Bengaluru, May 27: Former India international all-rounder, renowned commentator and former Team India director Ravi Shastri is celebrating his 55th birthday today (May 27).

The former India international, who has played 80 Test Matches and 150 ODI matches for the Indian cricket team.

In Test, he has scored 3830 runs and took 151 wickets and in ODIs, he scored 3108 runs and took 129 wickets. He is only the fourth all-rounder to take 300 wickets and score 3000 plus runs in Test cricket.

On of India's finest cricketers in the history, Shastri has made his name in the world of commentary post retirement from the game. He is one of the best commentators in the world at the moment.

As the Mumbai cricketer celebrates his 55th birthday, cricketers and the entire fraternity took to twitter to wish him.

Here are some of the tweets:

OneIndia News