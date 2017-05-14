Cricketers wish Happy Mother's Day on social media

From Sachin Tendulkar to Rishabh Pant, cricketers across the globe wished Happy Mother's Day on social media.

Bengaluru, May 14: On the auspicious occasion of Mother's Day, cricketers around the world took social media to wish 'Happy Mother's Day' today (May 14).

From Sachin Tendulkar to Virender Sehwag to youngster Rishabh Pant, everyone posted their photographs with their mothers and wished every mother on this special day.

Mother's day is celebrated across the globe every year on the second Sunday of May. The day is dedicated to all the mothers around the world.

The selflessness and caring nature of all the mothers are saluted by their sons.

Here are the tweets from some of the famous cricketers:

Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar wished happy mother's day by posting a photo with his mother.

Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag wished Happy Mother's Day on Twitter.

Rishabh Pant

Youngster Rishabh Pant wishes Happy Mother's Day on Twitter.

Yuvraj Singh

Ace Indian southpaw Yuvraj Singh wished Happy Mother's Day on Twitter.

Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh wished Happy Mother's Day on Twitter.

Steve Smith

Australian and Rising Pune Supergiant captain Steve Smith wished Happy Mother's Day on Twitter.

Shikhar Dhawan

India international batsman Shikhar Dhawan wished Happy Mother's Day on Twitter.

Mitchell Johnson

Former Australia international fast bowler Mitchell Johnson wished Happy Mother's Day on Twitter.

Irfan Pathan

Irfan Pathan wished Happy Mother's Day on Twitter.

Darren Sammy

Former West Indies captain Darren Sammy wished Happy Mother's Day on Twitter.

Indian captain Virat Kohli uploaded a video on Instagram on the occasion of Mother's Day.

This one's for the mums. #HappyMothersDay 😊

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on

Story first published: Sunday, May 14, 2017, 13:57 [IST]
