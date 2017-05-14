Cricketers wish Happy Mother's Day on social media

Bengaluru, May 14: On the auspicious occasion of Mother's Day, cricketers around the world took social media to wish 'Happy Mother's Day' today (May 14).
From Sachin Tendulkar to Virender Sehwag to youngster Rishabh Pant, everyone posted their photographs with their mothers and wished every mother on this special day.
Mother's day is celebrated across the globe every year on the second Sunday of May. The day is dedicated to all the mothers around the world.
The selflessness and caring nature of all the mothers are saluted by their sons.
Here are the tweets from some of the famous cricketers:
Sachin Tendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar wished happy mother's day by posting a photo with his mother.
Virender Sehwag
Virender Sehwag wished Happy Mother's Day on Twitter.
Rishabh Pant
Youngster Rishabh Pant wishes Happy Mother's Day on Twitter.
Yuvraj Singh
Ace Indian southpaw Yuvraj Singh wished Happy Mother's Day on Twitter.
Harbhajan Singh
Harbhajan Singh wished Happy Mother's Day on Twitter.
Steve Smith
Australian and Rising Pune Supergiant captain Steve Smith wished Happy Mother's Day on Twitter.
Shikhar Dhawan
India international batsman Shikhar Dhawan wished Happy Mother's Day on Twitter.
Mitchell Johnson
Former Australia international fast bowler Mitchell Johnson wished Happy Mother's Day on Twitter.
Irfan Pathan
Irfan Pathan wished Happy Mother's Day on Twitter.
Darren Sammy
Former West Indies captain Darren Sammy wished Happy Mother's Day on Twitter.
Indian captain Virat Kohli uploaded a video on Instagram on the occasion of Mother's Day.
This one's for the mums. #HappyMothersDay 😊
