Cricketers wish Happy Mother's Day on social media

Bengaluru, May 14: On the auspicious occasion of Mother's Day, cricketers around the world took social media to wish 'Happy Mother's Day' today (May 14).

From Sachin Tendulkar to Virender Sehwag to youngster Rishabh Pant, everyone posted their photographs with their mothers and wished every mother on this special day.

Mother's day is celebrated across the globe every year on the second Sunday of May. The day is dedicated to all the mothers around the world.

The selflessness and caring nature of all the mothers are saluted by their sons.

Here are the tweets from some of the famous cricketers:

Indian captain Virat Kohli uploaded a video on Instagram on the occasion of Mother's Day.

This one's for the mums. #HappyMothersDay 😊 A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on May 13, 2017 at 10:27pm PDT

OneIndia News