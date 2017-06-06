Cricketers, fans wish Ajinkya Rahane on his 29th birthday

By:
Bengaluru, June 6: Indian Cricket team batsman Ajinkya Rahane is celebrating his 29th birthday today (June 6). The vice-captain of the Indian test team is currently in England with Indian side at the ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

The stylish and dependable Rahane is one of the most versatile batsmen in the world at the moment. He is capable of playing at any position in the batting line-up including opening the innings.

Rahane most recently led the Indian test side in the fourth Test match against Australia. India won the match and bagged the Test series.

Ajinkya Rahane was not included in the starting XI of the Indian team in the first match of Champions Trophy against Pakistan. India won the match comprehensively by 124 runs.

As the talismanic batsman from Mumbai turns 29 today, Indian cricketers and fans took to Twitter to wish him.

Here are some of the tweets wishing Ajinkya Rahane

Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag wished Ajinkya Rahane in a very funny way.

Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh wished Ajinkya Rahane on his birthday.

Dhawal Kulkarni

Ajinkya Rahane's close friend Dhawal Kulkarni wished him on his birthday. Kulkarni and Rahane have played together for the Mumbai Ranji side, Rajasthan Royals and Indian team.

Shikhar Dhawan

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan wished teammate Ajinkya Rahane on his birthday.

BCCI

BCCI wished Ajinkya Rahane on his 29th birthday.

ICC

International Cricket Council (ICC) wished Ajinkya Rahane on his birthday.

Cheteshwar Pujara

Indian test cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara wished Ajinkya Rahane.

A fan wished Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane, first player to hit six fours in an over.

Fan wish Ajinkya Rahane

A fan attached a portrait of Ajinkya Rahane which he drew to wish the player.

Ajinkya Rahane 'The New Wall'

A fan wished Ajinkya Rahane calling him 'the new wall'.

