Cricketers, fans wish Ajinkya Rahane on his 29th birthday

Bengaluru, June 6: Indian Cricket team batsman Ajinkya Rahane is celebrating his 29th birthday today (June 6). The vice-captain of the Indian test team is currently in England with Indian side at the ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

The stylish and dependable Rahane is one of the most versatile batsmen in the world at the moment. He is capable of playing at any position in the batting line-up including opening the innings.

Rahane most recently led the Indian test side in the fourth Test match against Australia. India won the match and bagged the Test series.

Ajinkya Rahane was not included in the starting XI of the Indian team in the first match of Champions Trophy against Pakistan. India won the match comprehensively by 124 runs.

As the talismanic batsman from Mumbai turns 29 today, Indian cricketers and fans took to Twitter to wish him.

Here are some of the tweets wishing Ajinkya Rahane

