Cricketers, fans wish Ajinkya Rahane on his 29th birthday

Bengaluru, June 6: Indian Cricket team batsman Ajinkya Rahane is celebrating his 29th birthday today (June 6). The vice-captain of the Indian test team is currently in England with Indian side at the ICC Champions Trophy 2017.
CT 17 Special Site; Schedule; Photos
The stylish and dependable Rahane is one of the most versatile batsmen in the world at the moment. He is capable of playing at any position in the batting line-up including opening the innings.
Rahane most recently led the Indian test side in the fourth Test match against Australia. India won the match and bagged the Test series.
Ajinkya Rahane was not included in the starting XI of the Indian team in the first match of Champions Trophy against Pakistan. India won the match comprehensively by 124 runs.
As the talismanic batsman from Mumbai turns 29 today, Indian cricketers and fans took to Twitter to wish him.
Here are some of the tweets wishing Ajinkya Rahane
|
Virender Sehwag
Virender Sehwag wished Ajinkya Rahane in a very funny way.
|
Harbhajan Singh
Harbhajan Singh wished Ajinkya Rahane on his birthday.
|
Dhawal Kulkarni
Ajinkya Rahane's close friend Dhawal Kulkarni wished him on his birthday. Kulkarni and Rahane have played together for the Mumbai Ranji side, Rajasthan Royals and Indian team.
|
Shikhar Dhawan
Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan wished teammate Ajinkya Rahane on his birthday.
|
BCCI
BCCI wished Ajinkya Rahane on his 29th birthday.
|
ICC
International Cricket Council (ICC) wished Ajinkya Rahane on his birthday.
|
Cheteshwar Pujara
Indian test cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara wished Ajinkya Rahane.
|
A fan wished Ajinkya Rahane
Ajinkya Rahane, first player to hit six fours in an over.
|
Fan wish Ajinkya Rahane
A fan attached a portrait of Ajinkya Rahane which he drew to wish the player.
|
Ajinkya Rahane 'The New Wall'
A fan wished Ajinkya Rahane calling him 'the new wall'.
OneIndia News