Irfan Pathan becomes a proud father, wife Safa Baig gives birth to a baby boy

New Delhi, Dec 20: Senior India all-rounder Irfan Pathan and his wife Safa Baig have welcomed a baby boy into their lives.

The senior India discard shared the news and expressed his happiness on becoming a proud father.



The 32-year-old all-rounder from Baroda took to Twitter on Tuesday (December 20) to share the news with his followers.

"Is ehsas ko Bayaan karna Mushkil hai...is me Ek behtareen si Kashish hay, blessed with a baby boy," tweeted Pathan to express his happiness.

The left-handed pacer and batsman from Gujarat got married in the month of February earlier this year.

Pathan was on Monday (December 19) released from his Indian Premier League franchise Rising Pune Supergiants and he will now be part of IPL Players' Auction next month.

Pathan was made the captain of his state team Baroda, earlier this year. But the team failed to make it to the quarter-finals of the Ranji Trophy.

He played his last Test match, way back in April 2008 when he was 24-year-old. Pathan made his Test debut in 2003/04.

Pathan has played 29 Tests and got 100 wickets.

Last time when he played an ODI match for India was in 2012 against Sri Lanka.

He has also played 120 50-over matches and grabbed 173 wickets and scored 1544 runs.

OneIndia News