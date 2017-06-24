Cricket umpires to send off players for misconduct from October 1

London, June 24: Cricket will have football-style send offs for players as the International Cricket Council (ICC) has approved changes to the Laws.

ICC cricket committee's recommendations

The ICC Cricket Committee had recommended changes to Laws with regard to players' misconduct on the ground. Now, the ICC chief executives' committee has given the nod to implement the changes from October 1.

Now, the on-field umpires have been empowered to send players off for "misconduct, such as violence on the field."

"The Cricket Committee's proposed adoption of the majority of the recent changes to the Laws have been accepted. This includes giving umpires the power to send off players from the field in response to the most serious incidents of player misconduct, such as violence on the field. All Members have agreed to implement this in full. All other offences would continue to be dealt with under the ICC Code of Conduct," ICC said.

"Other major changes to the Laws that will be adopted by the ICC are the restriction on bat dimensions (thickness of edges and depth of bat), and that a batsman will have made his or her ground when a bat bounces after being grounded behind the crease by a running or diving batsman. The new ICC playing conditions will come into effect from 1 October," it added.

The cricket committee comprised of the following players:

Anil Kumble (Chairman), Clare Connor, Rahul Dravid, Adrian Griffiths, Mahela Jayawardene, David Kendix, Richard Kettleborough, Darren Lehman, Ranjan Madugalle, Tim May, Kevin O'Brien, Shaun Pollock, John Stephenson, Andrew Strauss, David White.

OneIndia News