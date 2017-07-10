Cricket team coach selection: Interview over, name soon

Bengaluru, July 10: The Cricket Advisory Committee completed the interview process of six candidates to pick the new head of Indian cricket tea. The panel wil soon convey to BCCI the name of new coach.

Former skipper Sourav Ganguly had said the new coach of Indian cricket team will announced by Monday evening (July 10).

The Cricket Advisory Committee comprising - Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman - will select the head coach from among six applicants. While Ganguly and Laxman arrived at the BCCI headquarters at the Wankhede stadium, Mumbai, Tendulkar will join the panel via skype from England.

As things stand now, former Indian captain Ravi Shastri, who had a successful stint as the team director, stands the hot favourite to get selected. He, however, will face stiff competition from former Indian opener Virender Sehwag, who has reached the BCCI office in Mumbai to appear before the interview panel, and Tom Moody, the former Australian player and an experienced international coach.

Besides the trio, Phil Simmons, Richard Pybus and Lalchand Rajput too will be interviewed by the CAC. While former South African all-rounder Lance Klusener has been kept as a stand-by, but he stands little chance to make it before the panel.

Virendra Sehwag ( who has applied for the post of head coach of Team India) also arrived at BCCI HQ, in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/Rb9mrucpz4 — ANI (@ANI_news) July 10, 2017

The selection of a new coach became mandatory after Anil Kumble stepped down from the post after rift with Indian captain Virat Kohli. Kumble resigned after the Champions Trophy in England.

OneIndia News