Cricket fraternity congratulates Pakistan for maiden ICC Champions Trophy triumph

By:
London, June 19: Pakistan demolished defending champions India by 180 runs in the final to lift their maiden ICC Champions Trophy 2017 cricket tournament here on Sunday (June 18).

Riding on an impressive century by opener Fakhar Zaman and brilliant fifties from Azhar Ali and Mohammed Hafeez Pakistan went on to post a massive total of 338/4 in the allotted 50 overs.

Victorious Pakistan cricket team with the CT trophy. Image Courtesy: ICC
Victorious Pakistan cricket team with the CT trophy. Image Courtesy: ICC

In reply, India were all bundled out for 158 runs in 30.3 overs as no batsman, barring Hardik Pandya, offered any resistance against a disciplined bowling effort from Pakistan.

On a placid track where batting looked easy when Pakistan were batting, pacer Mohammad Amir gave three early blows to India by dismissing Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan in his spell of six overs.

India could never recover from the early losses and were restricted to a paltry 158. Pandya (76 off 43 balls) was the lone batsman who was unnerved by the Pakistani bowling and scored runs at ease.

He was unfortunate to be involved in miscommunication and ended up losing his wicket via run out.

None of the Indian batsmen played with responsibility and threw their wickets away at crucial junctures. Credit should also be given to the Pakistani bowlers who kept things tight for India from the very first over and never let the pressure ease.

Pakistan, thus, claimed their third ICC tournament, having earlier won the 50-over World Cup in 1992 and the World Twenty20 in 2009.

World Cup winning skipper Imran Khan and legendary fast bowler Wasim Akram led the tributes as Pakistan cricket fraternity celebrated a 180-run victory over India. 

Here's who said what on Pakistan's emphatic win over India: 

Imran Khan: 

Wasim Akram: 

Misbah Ul Haq: 

Shahid Afridi: 

Shoaib Akhtar: 

VVS Laxman: 

Dale Steyn: 

Michael Clarke:

Saqlain Mushtaq: 

Virender Sehwag: 

Moeen Ali: 

Michael Vaughan: 

Mohammad Kaif: 

Saeed Ajmal: 

Ajit Agarkar: 

Some Words of appreciation for Team India as well:

Ravi Shastri: 

Brendon McCullum: 

Shane Warne:

Michael Vaughan: 

Aakash Chopra:

