Cricket fraternity congratulates Pakistan for maiden ICC Champions Trophy triumph

London, June 19: Pakistan demolished defending champions India by 180 runs in the final to lift their maiden ICC Champions Trophy 2017 cricket tournament here on Sunday (June 18).

Riding on an impressive century by opener Fakhar Zaman and brilliant fifties from Azhar Ali and Mohammed Hafeez Pakistan went on to post a massive total of 338/4 in the allotted 50 overs.

In reply, India were all bundled out for 158 runs in 30.3 overs as no batsman, barring Hardik Pandya, offered any resistance against a disciplined bowling effort from Pakistan.

On a placid track where batting looked easy when Pakistan were batting, pacer Mohammad Amir gave three early blows to India by dismissing Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan in his spell of six overs.

India could never recover from the early losses and were restricted to a paltry 158. Pandya (76 off 43 balls) was the lone batsman who was unnerved by the Pakistani bowling and scored runs at ease.

He was unfortunate to be involved in miscommunication and ended up losing his wicket via run out.

None of the Indian batsmen played with responsibility and threw their wickets away at crucial junctures. Credit should also be given to the Pakistani bowlers who kept things tight for India from the very first over and never let the pressure ease.

Pakistan, thus, claimed their third ICC tournament, having earlier won the 50-over World Cup in 1992 and the World Twenty20 in 2009.

World Cup winning skipper Imran Khan and legendary fast bowler Wasim Akram led the tributes as Pakistan cricket fraternity celebrated a 180-run victory over India.

Here's who said what on Pakistan's emphatic win over India:

Imran Khan:

Congratulations to Team Pakistan on their great performance in winning #CT17 And how wonderful to watch Fakhar's raw talent in action. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 18, 2017

Wasim Akram:

So proud. Pakistan played like winners and now are champions of the world. Tonight belongs to the heroes in the Green and white #bringItHome — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) June 18, 2017

Misbah Ul Haq:

Congratulations @TheRealPCB, the team & the whole country for such a great win.#CT17. Boys you made us happy & proud. Up & above 4rm here! — Misbah Ul Haq (@captainmisbahpk) June 18, 2017

Shahid Afridi:

This performance will be remembered long by both Indian and Pakistani fans :) Pakistan 've made this #CT17 truly memorable — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) June 18, 2017

Shoaib Akhtar:

Love you Pakistan team we just love you ..proud moment for every Pakistani .. pic.twitter.com/r41pyD3xLI — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) June 18, 2017

VVS Laxman:

Congrats Pakistan on winning the #CT17 While they were a lot of brilliant performers the way Sarfaraz captained impressed me the most👍 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 18, 2017

Dale Steyn:

I was hoping a team in green and gold would win. Seems there was a mix up in countries though 😉

Well done Pakistan, congrats Mickey — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) June 18, 2017

Michael Clarke:

Congratulations 🇵🇰 on a wonderful performance today. Absolutely brilliant with both bat and ball. #CT17winners🏏 — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) June 18, 2017

Saqlain Mushtaq:

We proud of you team pakistan 🇵🇰 — Saqlain Mushtaq (@Saqlain_Mushtaq) June 18, 2017

Virender Sehwag:

Congratulations Pakistan on a really comprehensive victory today. Well played, deserved winners and a great result for Pakistan cricket. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 18, 2017

Moeen Ali:

Congratulations Pakistan 🇵🇰

And congratulations @SarfarazA_54 for leading his team to the #CT17 trophy 🏏🏏Great effort. #PakVsIndia — Moeen Ali (@MoeenAli) June 18, 2017

Michael Vaughan:

Egg on my face Pakistan ... but delighted to have been proved wrong ... Fantastic Cricketing country and your team have been outstanding .. — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 18, 2017

Mohammad Kaif:

Batting first in big games, the age old theory coming true once again.

But very disappointing from India today.#INDvPAK — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 18, 2017

Saeed Ajmal:

Congratulations Pakistan on such a great win and lifting the trophy 🏆 outclass performance overall #CT2017Final @TheRealPCB — Saeed Ajmal (@REALsaeedajmal) June 18, 2017

Ajit Agarkar:

Congratulations to Pakistan team on a deserved win..tough luck to the Indian team #CT17 #PakvsInd — Ajit Agarkar (@imAagarkar) June 18, 2017

Some Words of appreciation for Team India as well:

Ravi Shastri:

Bad luck guys. Better team on day won. You are a champion side that will learn and see many good days. Enjoy. @BCCI #INDvPAK #CT17 — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) June 18, 2017

Brendon McCullum:

India excellent throughout tournament except today. Impressed how well @imVkohli spoke post match. Gracious in defeat. — Brendon McCullum (@Bazmccullum) June 18, 2017

Shane Warne:

Congrats Pakistan on a wonderful victory. To @imVkohli & your team, well played through the tournament & well spoken after the game #CT17 ! — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) June 18, 2017

Michael Vaughan:

Wow ... Whatever happens India have a superstar in the making of @hardikpandya7 #PAKvIND #CT17 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 18, 2017

Aakash Chopra:

How many Defending Champions reach the finals? India did that...and in style. We should be very proud of how the boys played. ##CT17 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 18, 2017

