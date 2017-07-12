Cricket coach selection: CoA welcomes CAC's recommendation

Bengaluru, July 11: The Supreme Court appointed Committee of of Advisors on Wednesday (July 11) welcomed the Cricket Advisory Committee's recommendations for the coaching staff of Indian cricket team.

The CAC had on Tuesday (July 10) nominated Ravi Shastri as the head coach, Rahul Dravid as overseas batting consultant and Zaheer Khan as the bowling consultant.

"The CAC has made its recommendation regarding the coach. It is a comprehensive recommendation covering all aspects of the coaching requirement of any team," said Vinod Rai of CoA through a Board release.

"They have applied themselves to the cause at hand with dedication and commitment. This is exactly what we had expected from a committee of such distinguished cricketers. On behalf of all interested in 'Cricket India', BCCI and the COA, I thank them for the service so willingly rendered. We accept their recommendation in totality," the CoA said.

"A coach is a mentor to a team. He is a friend and an elder buddy. He has to actively contribute to building up the morale and harmony in the dressing room. Motivating and guiding the players off the ground is the responsibility of the coach. The captain is the leader and the gladiator on the ground. Any team is always built around the leadership qualities and professionalism of the captain. He is the face of the team. The coach has to provide backroom support," the release said.

"It is with this objective in mind that the job of selection of a coach was entrusted to three of the most experienced former players/captains of the Indian team. Now that they have made the choice, we sincerely feel that the new combination will steward the team to number 1 position in the World Cup. We need to put the immediate past events to rest."

OneIndia News