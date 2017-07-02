Cricket Australia release statement on MOU negotiations

Melbourne, July 2: Cricket Australia (CA) notes the Australian Cricketers' Association advice that players are unavailable to tour South Africa in the absence of a new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

Australia A is a development tour which gives players an opportunity to perform at a high level. It is therefore surprising that players would elect not to tour, however, CA has never, and would never attempt to force anyone to play for an Australian team who is unwilling to do so.

CA remains ready to negotiate a new MOU and has again called on the ACA to show genuine flexibility and commence negotiations in the best interests of the players and the game.

Highlights of CA's remuneration and benefits proposal from 21 March

35% increase in total player payments

58% increase in guaranteed player payments

Career and welfare support up 110% relative to the current MOU period

Over 60% more funding for players who promote the game

An expanded retirement account (34%)

Benefits that are equivalent across genders

International men

Average payments (incl. BBL) increase by 25% over five years to 2022 (having increased by 63% over past five years):

2016/17 $1.16m

2017/18: $1.3m

2021/22: $1.45m

Domestic men (State & BBL)

Average payments will increase by 18% (having increased 53% over past five years)

2016/17: $199,000

2017/18: $211,000

2021/22: $235,000

*On 23 June CA offered to further increase the rate at which domestic player payments increase.

International women (incl. WBBL)

Average payments will increase by 166% over next five years:

2016/17: $79,000

2017/18: $179,000

2021/22: $210,000

Domestic women (State & WBBL)

Average payments will increase by 150% over the next five years:

2016/17: $22,000

2017/18: $52,000

2021/22: $55,000

Surplus share

On top of the above player payments, CA's original proposal* offered a share any financial surplus of up to $20m.

On 23 June CA offered to increase this amount and to include all domestic players in the share of the surplus.

On 23 June CA revised its original offer to:

increase the international cricket surpluses that are shared with players (from $20M),

include all domestic players in the sharing arrangements, and

increase annual pay rises for male state players (with commensurate increases for WNCL and WBBL players to maintain gender pay equity).

