'Cowboy' Virat Kohli spends some quality time away from cricket, shares a funny video

New Delhi, May 18: Virat Kohli is spending quality time at home after his team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) failed to make it to the play-offs stage in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017.

28-year-old India skipper on Thursday (May 18) shared a funny video on his Twitter handle where he could be seen in a 'Cowboy' avatar with a kid by his side.

"Meet the Cowboys," read the caption of the video shared by Kohli. Watching the video one could understand how much the Delhi-lad is enjoying.

Kohli seems to be enjoying the time away from cricket to recharge and freshen up before he leads Team India to the England for the Champions Trophy 2017.

Earlier on Wednesday (May 17), Kohli thanked his fans for all the love and support they bestowed upon him and his team regardless of their poor performance during the IPL.

RCB, who were the finalists of the previous edition, didn't have the best of the seasons this year as they finished last in the tenth edition of the cash-rich league.

RCB lost 10 of the 14 games in the league and won just three, while one match was abandoned due to rain.

Fans want Kohli to forget the dismal performance of his IPL franchise and he starts afresh when Team India embark upon the journey of defending their Champions Trophy title.

This will be Kohli's first global event as captain of the senior Indian national cricket team. India will face arch-rivals Pakistan in their first game in the Champions Trophy on June 4.

