Confirmed: 3 teams out of play-offs race in IPL 2017

Bengaluru, May 9: Defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) victory over Mumbai Indians (MI) last night (May 8) has resulted in one more team being knocked out of play-offs race in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017.

With just 8 matches remaining before the top four sides progress to the next phase, there are 3 teams which are confirmed not to make the cut. (Kohli says sorry)

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Gujarat Lions (GL) and Delhi Daredevils (DD) are the 3 franchises which are out of play-offs reckoning.

RCB (5 points) have only 1 match left in the league stage while GL (8 points) have 2 and DD (8 points) 3. GL, DD and RCB are at 6th, 7th and 8th respectively in the points table.

MI are the first and only team to have secured the play-off spot so far. They have 18 points from 12 matches. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are 2nd and Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS) 3rd. Both have 16 points each. SRH are 4th with 15 points.

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) still have a chance to go into the top four but they have to win all their remaining 3 contests. Now they have 10 points from 11 games. Now the battle is between 4 teams for 3 play-off slots.

Note: All team standings mentioned above are as on May 8 (Monday) after SRH-MI match.

OneIndia News