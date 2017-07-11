COA directs BCCI to announce Team India Head Coach today: Reports

New Delhi, July 11: The Supreme Court appointed Committee of Administrators (COA) has overruled the Cricket Advisory Committee's (CAC) decision to defer the announcement of the new head coach of the India national cricket team.

As per a report published in the Indian Express, the has asked the BCCI to announce the name of the Indian team head coach today (July 11).

The CAC comprising Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman on Monday (July 10) interviewed five candidates, who applied for the job. It was revealed later that the trio also wants to talk with India captain Virat Kohli before coming on to a decision.

"There is still time for the series against Sri Lanka. We have to speak to a few people, especially captain Virat Kohli," said Ganguly at a press conference after the interviews were done.

Kohli, is in USA after the conclusion of India's tour of West Indies.

Reports claim that the COA doesn't want any further delay in this matter and has directed the BCCI accordingly. Earlier, it was announced that the new head coach will be appointed on July 10 prior to India's upcoming tour of Sri Lanka and in such a case, team would have to go without a coach.

"We want to speak to Virat Kohli, once he is back from America, all three of us, the respective people concerned, we will explain to him that the coaches want to function in a certain way and make sure everybody is on the same page once we make the announcement. Once, we make the announcement, it has to be till the World Cup," Ganguly said yesterday.

But the report is now states that the COA comprising Vinod Rai as chairman, and Vikram Limaye and Diana Edulji has asked the board just to make Kohli aware of the presentations given by the aspirants and then promptly name the coach.

The CAC interviewed Ravi Shastri, Virender Sehwag, Tom Moody, Richard Pybus and Lalchand Rajput on Monday.

Sachin Tendulkar joined the interview process via Skype from London.

India coach's position fell vacant after Anil Kumble resigned from his position post ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

