COA to BCCI: Pick Team India for Champions Trophy 'immediately'

New Delhi, May 4: The Committee of Administrators (COA) has on Thursday (May 4) directed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to announce Indian Cricket team for Champions Trophy 2017 immediately.

COA writes to BCCI on Champions Trophy participation; CT 2017 schedule

"Squad for Champions Trophy was to be submitted by 25th April but the squad has not even been selected yet," Committee of Administrators told BCCI's Amitabh Chaudhary.

The COA directed Chaudhary to immediately convene a meeting of the selection committee to select India's squad for the ICC event, scheduled in England from June 1.

"Please convene meeting of selection committee for selecting the squad immediately. There has been more than enough negativity surrounding team's participation in Champions Trophy,sooner its put to rest better," the COA directed.

(BCCI unveils new Team India jersey)

"The players' interests are paramount and they must be given the best chance to prepare for, defend & retain ICC Champions Trophy," COA headed by Vinod Rai told the BCCI.

Due to the revenue model feud between the ICC and the BCCI, the Indian cricket body outrightly rejected the world body's offer of an additional USD 100 million in the proposed format and even threatened to pull out of the Champions Trophy.

A livid BCCI didn't announce the squad for Champions Trophy on April 25, which was the ICC deadline. However, the ICC constitution allows countries to name their squads post the deadline under certain circumstances.

The cricket body later said it will decide over sending Team India in it's Special General Meeting (SGM), scheduled on May 7.

Earlier on May 2, COA head Vinod Rai made it clear that BCCI office-bearers are not mandated to take any decision on India's Champions Trophy participation without the COA's approval.

Rai's comments came amid continuing speculation on India's Champions Trophy participation after the BCCI was outvoted on its opposition to a revamped revenue and governance model of the ICC.

The COA was forced to issue a diktat after it was learnt that around 10 loyalists of former BCCI president N Srinivasan engaged in a teleconference where the options of pulling out and taking legal action against the global body were discussed.

OneIndia News