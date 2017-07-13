Chris Gayle hails India's effort in last T20 match against West Indies

Bengaluru, July 13: West Indian swashbuckling opening batsman Chris Gayle on Thursday said India's recent loss to the Caribbean team in the one-off T20 International won't make the Men in Blue a weaker side as the shortest format can be "unpredictable".

Acknowledging that the current World T20 champions are the best in the shortest format of the game, Gayle rated the Virat Kohli-led side as one of the best all-round sides in both the 50-over and 20-over formats.

"India is in the top three, one of the best. The players, too, got one of the best all-round team as well. They have loads of experience in 50 overs and T20s," Gayle told reporters here after inking a deal with IONA Entertainment to bring one-stop entertainment to Indian sports fans which will include state-of-the-art virtual gaming.

"To lose against the West Indies in T20, that's our best format, they won the One-day International (ODI) series. T20 cricket is unpredictable. With a one-off game, anything could've happened. They still got 190," he added.

India, however, clinched the preceding five-match ODI series 3-1, after one match was washed out.

Gayle, who is already the brand ambassador for IONA, is all set to invest in the company which he feels can revolutionise the entire entertainment industry in the country.

"It is going to change the way people experience gaming in India. I am sure we will make this the very best in virtual reality," Gayle said.

IONA, founded and pioneered by Subramanian, Preetha and Lakshmana Kumar, is a world-class immersive and interactive entertainment centre that offers an unmatched range of games under one single room.

"We are glad and thankful to Gayle, our brand ambassador, and Vestasia for believing in our vision and deciding to play a huge role in our growth process," Subramanian said.

IANS