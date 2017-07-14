Chennai Super Kings keen on getting MS Dhoni back in IPL 2018

Chennai, July 14: Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will make a comeback into the cash-rich league after a gap of two years.

We will be back in IPL 2018: CSK

The most popular IPL franchise, that was sentenced a two year ban by the Supreme Court in 2015 along with Rajasthan Royals, will be back while Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) and Gujarat Lions (GL) will no more exist.

CSK and RR were banned for 2 years due to corruption. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had invited bids and GL, RPS won to play for 2 years.

CSK, immediately after the tenth edition of the IPL came to an end, announced it's return in the next edition. CSK's announcement kicked off the speculations whether Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be donning the 'Yellow Jersey' again and most importantly will he be leading the team again or not.

Dhoni has successfully led-CSK to two IPL and Champions League T20 (now defunct) titles triumphs in his leadership.

In a latest report CSK has confirmed that the franchise is keen to retain 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni for the next season and also want the same core staff with Stephen Fleming as the coach.

In an interview to Times Of India, K George John, CSKCL told "If we are given an option of retaining a player, it will definitely be Dhoni. We haven't yet discussed with Dhoni as his contract with Pune Supergiant ends later this year. However, we will speak to him in the future."

The franchise wants to get Fleming as head coach along with other support staff (Steve Nixon, Andy Bichel and Lakshmi Narayanan) that left in 2015. John further stated, "For us, loyalty is very important. That's been our strength over the years. Though we haven't yet taken a final decision on the support staff, we are definitely thinking of retaining the old support staff."

The franchise has already started a campaign to unite it's fan base on social media. CSK's official Twitter handle is constantly engaging with the fans and sharing their best moments and Dhoni's best knocks in their journey of eight years.

"It's a new start. We don't want to go back. Our passion is cricket and we will stick to it. On Friday, we will have two activities on social media to mark the team's return. 'Super Moments' will revisit our title wins, Ashwin-Gayle saga and a few others. Then we will ask fans to send their Super Selfie with CSK stars and with yellow jersey," explained John.

OneIndia News