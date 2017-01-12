Check out Team India's new jersey with '4D Quickness' and 'Zero Distractions' features

Bengaluru, Jan 12: A new year has given way to a new Team India blue jersey which includes "4D Quickness" and "Zero Distractions" features.

As India are set to face England in ODI and T20I series starting in Pune this Sunday (January 15), players will be wearing a new kit. (Indian kit from 2015)



According to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), sportswear giant and sponsor of Team India, Nike has created "the most innovative team kit" in consultation with the players.

"The game has evolved; so have the requirements of the game and the needs of the athletes. Nike designers engaged with the Indian cricket team athletes to help understand their demands to create the most innovative team kit for Team India," BCCI said today (January 12).

"Nike's Team India jersey embodies the spirit of self-belief," according to the Indian cricket board.

The key feature in the new kit includes "4D Quickness". This feature provides multi-directional and multi-dimensional stretch for quickness along with tuned breathability that helps with temperature regulation to keep athletes cool, it added.

Talking about the new jersey, former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni said, "The game has been evolving over the years and the need to have kits that are designed to suit the modern game has always been the priority for the team management and Nike. Features like the 4D quickness and Zero distractions will definitely help the team on the field."

India captain Virat Kohli said sport and life should be treated same way. He said, "We have always been told to treat life and sport differently, which is very wrong. On the field, we are encouraged to take risks but then in life you need to be safe! It's a huge gap that needs to be bridged. Cricket has taught me everything I know about life.

"I truly believe that sport helps shape your character as an individual; all you need is to believe in yourself. The self-belief that I learnt on the field makes me believe that I accomplish anything on or off the field."

Indian women T20I team's skipper Harmanpreet Kaur shared her story as she said, "I started playing cricket with the boys and I loved the sport from the first time I held a bat. People didn't want me to play cricket, they said you don't have a future in it. Surrendering under pressure I attended a hockey camp but that just reinstated my love for cricket.

"I believed I could play for the Indian team one day; but first I needed to play in a women's team to get noticed. The biggest struggle was to get 11 girls on the field to make a team; I remember even coaching the girls at every practice session."

The zero distractions feature on the new kit is designed to minimise distractions and maximise performance on the field.

