'Chase Master' Virat Kohli breaks yet another Sachin Tendulkar record

Kingston (Jamaica), July 7: India skipper and batting masterclass Virat Kohli on Thursday (July 6) broke batting legend Sachin Tendulkar's yet another record.

With his unbeaten knock of 111* against West Indies in the fifth and final one-day international (ODI) at Kingston's Sabina Park, Kohli became most successful batsman while chasing in terms of centuries scored.

The 28-year-old slammed his career's 28th ODI century, which was his 18th ton chasing and went past Tendulkar's record of 17 centuries he scored batting second.

The 'chase master' from Delhi has got there in only 102 innings as compared to Tendulkar's 232 innings.

With his unbeaten knock of 111 off 115 balls (12x4, 2x6), Kohli took India home comfortably as Men In Blue registered an emphatic 8-wicket win over West Indies. India also won the 5 match series 3-1 after the first match was washed out due to rain.

Earlier in January year, Kohli scored 122 off 108 deliveries against England in the first ODI at Pune and powered India to a historic win. He slammed a record 15th ODI century in successful chases and surpassed Tendulkar's previous record of 14 tons, which transformed into a win.

The Indian 'Run Machine' has now constructed 16 number of three-figure scores, batting second and helping in India's winning cause.

Kohli (28 tons) has moved to number three in all-time ODI century makers' list. He has equalled Sri Lankan batting great Sanath Jayasuriya's 28 centuries. Tendulkar leads with 49, followed by Ricky Ponting (30).

Most hundreds in run chases:

18* - Virat Kohli (102 innings),

17 - Sachin Tendulkar (232 innings),

11 - Tilakratne Dilshan (116 innings),

11* - Chris Gayle (139 innings).

Most 100s in Successful chases:

16* - Virat Kohli,

14 - Sachin Tendulkar,

9 - Saeed Anwar / Tillkaratne Dilshan / Sanath Jayasuriya

OneIndia News