Champions Trophy: Yuvraj Singh speaks on 'challenging event' and 'tough group'

Bengaluru, May 10: All-rounder Yuvraj Singh is looking forward to making a "meaningful contribution" to India and help them win the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 next month in England. According to him, the Virat Kohli-led side is in a "tough group".

On Monday (May 8), the 35-year-old Yuvraj was included in the Indian squad for the 8-team 50-over event from June 1 to 18.



Yuvraj had missed the previous two editions of the Champions Trophy in 2009 and 2013. India, under Mahendra Singh Dhoni's leadership, won the last tournament.

Speaking to the tournament's official website, Yuvraj said India were aiming to carry the good form in domestic circuit and defend the title.

"I am delighted to be returning to the India side for the 50-over ICC tournament and look forward to making a meaningful contribution as the side aims to defend its title," Yuvraj, who made his One Day International debut in 2002 Champions Trophy, said.

"The United Kingdom is an excellent location to host the ICC Champions Trophy. We have always felt at home away from home due to the overwhelming support we always receive there.

"Like any other ICC tournament, it will be a challenging event with each team arriving there believing it can lift the silverware on 18 June at The Oval. We are in a tough group, but at the same time we are a form side following a highly successful domestic season.

"We will target to carry forward the winning momentum into the ICC Champions Trophy so that we can become the second side after Australia to win back to back titles," he added.

India open their title defence against Pakistan on June 4 (Sunday). India, Pakistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka are in Group B.

The 8 sides are divided into two groups and top two from each pool qualifies for the semi-finals.

