Champions Trophy: Yuvraj Singh shows his 'super powers' in video shot by Virat Kohli

London, June 14: Does India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh have supernatural powers? The answer could be yes for his supporters as a new video shot by captain Virat Kohli proves this.

India are preparing for their Champions Trophy 2017 semi-final against Bangladesh tomorrow (June 15) in Birmingham. Ahead of this knockout clash, Yuvraj took to the social media to post a video where he is displaying his supernatural powers, opening The Oval cricket ground's doors by just waving his hands.

Yuvraj posted this video on his Instagram account. He captioned it, "When u think u have super powers 💥! 🤣🤣 video courtesy @virat.kohli."

The left-hander moves his hands and the doors open. He enters and comes back. Again he does the same and doors open at the waving of his hands. Fans just loved this video and called him "magical".

Yuvraj will play his 300th One Day International tomorrow. "He has been an inspiration, a champion on and off the field and you respect him for that," Kohli had said recently on Yuvraj's milestone match.

