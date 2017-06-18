Champions Trophy: Yuvraj Singh creates record of playing most ICC finals

London, June 18: Ace Indian batsman Yuvraj Singh created a unique record on Sunday (June 18) by appearing in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final against Pakistan.

The star batsman made his seventh appearance in the final of an ICC event surpassing the tally of Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene, Muttiah Muralitharan and Ricky Ponting.

Making his debut 17 years back in the ICC Champions Trophy 2000, he played his first ever ICC tournament final against New Zealand in the same event against New Zealand. Unfortunately, India lost the match.

There onwards he has gone ahead and played in the finals of Champions Trophy 2002, ICC Cricket World Cup 2003, ICC World T20 2007, ICC Cricket World Cup 2011, ICC World T20 2014 and Champions Trophy 2017.

Surpassing the legends of the game clearly points out the greatness of Yuvraj and the longevity of his career.

Yuvraj Singh have had a decent outing in the ongoing Champions Trophy. He won the man of the match award against Pakistan in the opening match.

Here is the list of Yuvraj Singh final appearances in ICC tournaments

1) ICC Champions Trophy 2000 - India Vs New Zealand

2) ICC Champions Trophy 2002 - India Vs Sri Lanka

3) ICC Cricket World Cup 2003 - India Vs Australia

4) ICC World T20 2007 - India Vs Pakistan

5) ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 - India Vs Sri Lanka

6) ICC World T20 2014 - India Vs Sri Lanka

7) ICC Champions Trophy 2017 - India Vs Pakistan

OneIndia News