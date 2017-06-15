Champions Trophy: Harbhajan Singh pays tribute to 'brother' Yuvraj Singh ahead of 300th ODI

New Delhi, June 15: Indian offspinner Harbhajan Singh shared an extremely sweet and heart touching video message for 'friend' Yuvraj Singh on Twitter.

Yuvraj Singh is all set to don the Indian jersey in ODI cricket for the 300th time, as they take on Bangladesh in the second semi-final of Champions Trophy 2017.

Harbhajan recorded the message for his dear friend and former teammate ahead of India's crucial tie.

The 'Turbanator' as he is popularly known, captioned his tweet, "A bond which started more than 20 years ago...special dedication for my brother @YUVSTRONG12"

In the video, he said: "Hello friends. Today, I am going to talk about someone very special, who is very close to my heart, my friend, my brother, Yuvraj Singh.

"Yuvi is playing his 300th match for India today. It is a big achievement. Congratulations Yuvi for playing all these years and these many games!

"Remember, when we were young, we never thought that I would play 100 Tests and you 300 ODI matches. God has been really kind to us! And our friendship has remained the same till date.

"You are a true champion Yuvi! You are a winner both in life and o the field. And I hope you achieve victory even in your 300th match today and I pray that you are declared the Man of the Match! God bless you brother! I am really proud of you, Lots of love."

Yuvraj Singh made his debut almost 17 years ago in 2000 during the Champions Trophy against Kenya. The southpaw has seen several ups and downs during such a long career.

From bagging the player of the tournament award in ICC World Cup 2011 to temporarily leaving the game due to cancer, the warrior prince has seen them all.

Harbhajan's message for 'brother' Yuvraj Singh was indeed special.

