Champions Trophy: Will rain ruin India-Pakistan contest at Edgbaston?

Birmingham, June 3: The biggest contest of ICC Champions Trophy 2017 could be a damp squib on Sunday (June 4).

The most awaited contest in this year's cricket calendar so far, India versus Pakistan high-voltage game is set to take place tomorrow at Edgbaston. But there is a threat of rain over this much hyped match. (Game preview)

Yesterday (June 2), at the same ground, Australia and New Zealand were forced to split points as the game was abandoned due to rain. (10 facts about the match)

Now, the focus is again on the weather as India open their Champions Trophy defence on Sunday. Virat Kohli and his men were forced to train indoors on Friday (June 2) due to inclement weather. There is rain forecast for morning and afternoon on Sunday.

With all the tickets for the match sold out and millions of fans waiting to watching the game on television, it remains to be seen whether rain gods allow the encounter to take place.

In the midst of this, India are dealing with off-field controversy. There are reports of alleged rift between captain Kohli and head coach Anil Kumble. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had dismissed the media reports as rumours.

OneIndia News