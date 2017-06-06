Champions Trophy: Will attend India matches, cheer team says Vijay Mallya

I intend to attend all games to cheer India was the reaction by liquor baron, Vijay Mallya who attended the India-Pakistan game played on Sunday. It was wide and sensational coverage by the media on my attendance at the game, Mallya said. I will attend all games played by India during the Champions Trophy in England and cheer the team, he also said.

Mallya was reacting after the media covered his attendance during the Indo-Pak tie at Birmingham's Edgbaston Cricket Ground. The media and the social media went into a tizzy after Mallya was spotted at the ground. Photographs of him with Sunil Gavaskar too were shared widely.

Mallya who is mired in controversy over loan default cases had left India for the UK last year. India had sought for his extradition. In April, Mallya was arrested briefly and released on bail in London. The hearing in the extradition case is expected to begin soon.

Indian officials are already in touch with their counterparts in the UK to speed up the proceedings.

OneIndia News