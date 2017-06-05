Champions Trophy: Where to watch India-Pakistan match highlights online and on TV

Bengaluru, June 5: India thrashed Pakistan by 124 runs in their opening match at the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham.

In rain affected match, Batting first, India posted 319 runs in their stipulated 48 overs. Pakistan's total was set at 289 runs in 41 overs.

In their run chase, Pakistan lost wickets at regular intervals and they were finally bowled out for 164 runs.

For India, each and every batsman contributed with the bat. Openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan were off to a flying start.

They formed a 136 runs partnership. Later Yuvraj Singh and Virat Kohli's brilliance guided India's score past 300. For Pakistan, only Azhar Ali scored a valiant half-century.

It was indeed a great and moral boosting win for the Indians who now take on Sri Lanka in their second match on June 8 (Thursday).

Here are the places where the fans can watch the match highlights between India and Pakistan today (June 5).

Hotstar

Star Sports 1 - 9:30 AM, 12:30 PM and 4:30 PM (IST)

9:30 AM, 12:30 PM and 4:30 PM (IST) Star Sports 2 - 10:00 AM, 2:00 PM, 7:30 PM and 11:30 PM (IST)

10:00 AM, 2:00 PM, 7:30 PM and 11:30 PM (IST) Star Sports HD1 - 12:30 PM, 4:30 PM (IST)

12:30 PM, 4:30 PM (IST) Star Sports HD2 - 2:00 PM, 7:30 PM, 11:30 PM (IST)

2:00 PM, 7:30 PM, 11:30 PM (IST) Star Sports Hindi 1 - 1:00 PM, 4:00 PM (IST)

1:00 PM, 4:00 PM (IST) Star Sports Hindi HD1 - 1:00 PM, 4:00 PM (IST)

