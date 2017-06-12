Champions Trophy: Warne 'honours' Ganguly's bet, will wear England ODI shirt soon

London, June 12: Australian spin legend Shane Warne is get ready to wear an England jersey after he lost a bet with former India captain Sourav Ganguly at the ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

On Monday (June 12), Warne took to the micro-blogging website Twitter to confirm that he had lost the best to Ganguly and will wear England jersey, which will be sent by the Indian left-hander. (Eng-Aus match scorecard)

".@SGanguly99 Trying to get an England ODI shirt sent to me so I can wear it in honour of our bet. Will tweet a picture asap ! 😩 #CT17," Warne tweeted.

The bet was related to England-Australia match at Champions Trophy. England defeated old foes by 40 runs (Duckworth/Lewis method) on Saturday (June 10) and sent them home. England qualified for the semi-finals with an unbeaten record in group phase. They won all 3 matches.

On June 1, Ganguly had backed England to win against Australia but Warne disagreed challenging the Indian for a bet.

"Who are England's match winners?," Warne has asked Ganguly then. The "Prince of Kolkata" mentioned the names of Joe Root, Jos Buttler and added England were better than Australia.

Then, Warne had said they were meeting on June 10 (Edgbaston) and asked Ganguly to buy him dinner and wear an Australian shirt if the Steve Smith-led side won.

Warne added that he would wear an England jersey if the hosts defeated Australia. Then, both agreed for the bet.

