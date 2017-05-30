Champions Trophy Warm-up Match: Bangladesh pacers remove Rohit-Ajinkya cheaply

London, May 30: Bangladesh skipper Shakib-al-Hasan won the toss and invited India captain Virat Kohli to bat as they take on Men In Blue in their final warm-up game before the Champions Trophy.

Champions Trophy Schedule

Rohit Sharma is back in his familiar opening position with an aim to get some quality batting practice here on Tuesday (May 30).

After a convincing 45-run victory against New Zealand in a rain-curtailed opening warm-up match, skipper Kohli would hope his batsmen get some more game time than the 26 overs they got the other day.

Yuvraj Singh, who missed the first warm-up game due to viral fever, is fit and will be playing against Bangaldesh.

The skipper would also like to give Kedar Jadhav a chance to get a decent hit out there in the middle. Bangladesh has been a very decent side in 50-overs cricket.

A testimony to that was their quarter-final finish during the 2015 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The pace quartet of Mustafizur Rahaman, Rubel Hossain, Taskin Ahmed and skipper Mashrafe Mortaza can prove to be more than a handful for any opposition on a given day.

It will be a good practice game for Mortaza and company ahead of their tournament opener against hosts England on June 1.

Squads:

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (Captain), Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Dinesh Karthik, Ajinkya Rahane.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahaman, Mahmudullah Riyadh, Shakib al Hasan (Captain), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mashrafe Mortaza, Rubel Hossain, Mustafzur Rahaman, Taskin Ahmed, Mehedi Hassan, Mosaddek Hossain, Sunzamul Islam, Shafiul Islam.

OneIndia News