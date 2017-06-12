Champions Trophy: Virat Kohli reveals 'precise' MS Dhoni help in SA win

London, June 12: Mahendra Singh Dhoni might have given up the captaincy but his inputs to the current leader Virat Kohli are invaluable. It was again on view during India's must-win game against South Africa in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 yesterday (June 11). And Kohli has acknowledged his 'priceless' experience. (Match scorecard)

In a virtual quarter-final at The Oval, India demolished South Africa by 8 wickets thanks to an all-round effort. Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan were the batting heroes after bowlers and fielders limited the Proteas score to 191.

During India's bowling innings, Kohli was seen interacting with wicketkeeper Dhoni. When asked about his conversations, the skipper said in the post-match press conference, "His input is obviously always very precise, very helpful at any stage of the game."

He continued, "As I said, even the last game we discussed about the part-timers and he's the one who mentioned it, and then I thought, yeah, why not. Let's give bowlers a break. They probably might be feeling the pressure and the part-timers have nothing to lose, so that actually slowed the game down, also.

"Today it was all about asking him whether to keep the slip in there long enough or what does he think of the fields and just taking assurance. Obviously you don't want to feel isolated out there. Yes, you're making decisions, but the inputs from such experienced players are priceless at any stage of the day."

On June 15 (Thursday), India face Bangladesh in the 2nd semi-final at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

OneIndia News