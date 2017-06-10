Champions Trophy: Virat Kohli answers R Ashwin selection question for SA game

London, June 10: India captain Virat Kohli refused to divulge information on the team combination for tomorrow's (June 11) must-win match against South Africa in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. However, the skipper answered the question on Ravichandran Ashwin's selection. (Match preview)

In the opening two games of the Champions Trophy, India played with an unchanged XI. Now they are entering a virtual quarter-final against South Africa on Sunday.

India, the defending champions, won against Pakistan but lost to Sri Lanka. In both matches, India did not pick their leading spinner Ashwin.

On the eve of the big game, Kohli was asked whether Ashwin will play against the Proteas since they had three left-handers in Quinton de Kock, David Miller and JP Duminy. He did confirm about Ashwin's inclusion but said they had discussions about team changes.

"Yeah, as I said there are all kind of possibilities. We definitely have looked at the last game and where we can make a bit of change. We've already discussed those things, and yeah, I'm not going to reveal anything now, but everything is possible. You can have any sort of combination possible for us starting tomorrow," the captain said at the pre-match press conference on Saturday (June 10).

The winner of India-South Africa contest goes to the semi-finals.

