Champions Trophy: Vijay Mallya spotted at India-Pakistan match

By:
Birmingham, June 5: Liquor baron Vijay Mallya was spotted at the Edgbaston Stadium watching the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 match between India and Pakistan on Sunday (June 4). (Match scorecard)

Pictures of Mallya, in a white coat, seated in one of the stands, were shared on the micro-blogging website Twitter. There was also an image of former India captain and batting legend Sunil Gavaskar with Mallya, who is absconding. He owes nearly Rs 9,000 crore to Indian banks and is wanted in various cases.

A file picture of Vijay Mallya
India defeated Pakistan by 124 runs via the Duckworth/Lewis method. The Virat Kohli-led side next play Sri Lanka on Thursday (June 7). Their last group game is against South Africa on Sunday (June 11).

Story first published: Monday, June 5, 2017, 10:39 [IST]
