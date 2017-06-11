Champions Trophy: Vijay Mallya booed during India-South Africa match in London

London, June 11: Fugitive Indian businessman Vijay Mallya was booed by the Indian fans at The Oval were the India Vs South Africa match in ICC Champions Trophy is going on.

Mallya who went absconding the last year after arrest warrants were issued against him on loan default cases.

Vijay Mallya was also present at Birmingham during India Vs Pakistan last Sunday (June 4). Mallya's presence at the stadium created a huge sensation among the media who extensively covered the incident.

After the match, Mallya had tweeted: "Wide sensational media coverage on my attendance at the IND v PAK match at Edgbaston. I intend to attend all games to cheer the India team."

Wide sensational media coverage on my attendance at the IND v PAK match at Edgbaston. I intend to attend all games to cheer the India team. — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) June 6, 2017

Now today (June 11), as Mallya reached the stadium to attend the must-win India Vs South Africa match, the local Indian fans booed him, calling him 'Chor'!

Vijay Mallya had also attended the Charity Ball organised by Indian captain Virat Kohli in London on June 5.

Here are some reactions from the fans

