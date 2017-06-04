Champions Trophy: Upul Tharanga suspended for 2 matches

London, June 4: Sri Lanka's stand-in captain Upul Tharanga has been suspended from the next two ICC Champions Trophy 2017 matches after his side was found guilty of a serious over-rate offence in its Group B fixture against South Africa at The Oval on Saturday (June 3). South Africa won by 96 runs.

CT 17 special site; Schedule and squads; Photos

David Boon of the Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees imposed the suspension after the Sri Lanka side was ruled to be 4 overs short of its target when time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.5.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to serious over-rate offences, players were fined 10 per cent of their match fees for the first two overs and 20 per cent of their match fees for the additional overs their side failed to bowl in the allotted time, with the captain also receiving two suspension points. (Match scorecard)

As two suspension points equate to a ban from one Test or two ODIs or two T20Is, whatever comes first for the player, Tharanga has been suspended from his side's upcoming matches against India (at The Oval, 8 June) and Pakistan (at the Cardiff Wales Stadium, 12 June), while each of his players have received a fine of 60 per cent.

Tharanga pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

The charge was laid by on-field umpires Ian Gould and Aleem Dar, third umpire Paul Reiffel and fourth official Bruce Oxenford, all from the Elite Panel of ICC Umpires.

OneIndia News