Champions Trophy: Umpires named for India-Pakistan and all league matches

Bengaluru, May 18: The International Cricket Council (ICC) today (May 18) announced umpires and match referees for the Champions Trophy 2017 to be held in England and Wales from June 1 to 18.

CT 17 schedule and squads

The 50-over tournament's marquee contest on June 4 (Sunday), between India and Pakistan, will have South Africa's Marais Erasmus and Kumar Dharmasena of Sri Lanka as on-field umpires. Zimbabwean Andy Pycroft is the match referee.

"Chris Broad, David Boon and Andy Pycroft of the Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees will officiate in the tournament while the umpiring responsibilities will be shared between all the 12 Elite Panel of ICC Umpires, namely: Aleem Dar, Kumar Dharmasena, Marais Erasmus, Chris Gaffaney, Ian Gould, Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough, Nigel Llong, Bruce Oxenford, Sundaram Ravi, Paul Reiffel and Rod Tucker," ICC said on Thursday.

Here are the umpires and match referees for Champions Trophy

All times local - British Summer Time (BST) (GMT+1) - 3 PM IST start (Day matches); 6 PM IST (Day/night)

1 June (Thursday) - England Vs Bangladesh, The Oval (10:30 AM): S. Ravi and Rod Tucker (on-field), Bruce Oxenford (third umpire), Chris Gaffaney (fourth umpire), David Boon (match referee)

2 June (Friday) - New Zealand Vs Australia, Edgbaston (10:30 AM): Richard Illingworth and Richard Kettleborough (on-field), Nigel Llong (third umpire), Kumar Dharmasena (fourth umpire), Andy Pycroft (match referee)

3 June (Saturday) - Sri Lanka Vs South Africa, The Oval (10:30 AM): Ian Gould and Aleem Dar (on-field), Paul Reiffel (third umpire), Bruce Oxenford (fourth umpire), David Boon (match referee)

4 June (Sunday) - India Vs Pakistan, Edgbaston (10:30 AM): Marais Erasmus and Kumar Dharmasena (on-field), Richard Kettleborough (third umpire), Rod Tucker (fourth umpire), Andy Pycroft (match referee)

5 June (Monday) - Australia Vs Bangladesh, The Oval (1:30 PM): Nigel Llong and Chris Gaffaney (on-field), Ian Gould (third umpire), S. Ravi (fourth umpire), Chris Broad (match referee)

6 June (Tuesday) - England Vs New Zealand, Cardiff (1:30 PM): Paul Reiffel and Bruce Oxenford (on-field), Rod Tucker (third umpire), Aleem Dar (fourth umpire), Andy Pycroft (match referee)

7 June (Wednesday) - Pakistan Vs South Africa, Edgbaston (1:30 PM): Richard Illingworth and S.Ravi (on-field), Kumar Dharmasena (third umpire), Nigel Llong (fourth umpire), Chris Broad (match referee)

8 June (Thursday) - India Vs Sri Lanka, The Oval (10:30 AM): Richard Kettleborough and Rod Tucker (on-field), Marais Erasmus (third umpire), Paul Reiffel (fourth umpire), David Boon (match referee)

9 June (Friday) - New Zealand Vs Bangladesh, Cardiff (10:30 AM): Nigel Llong and Ian Gould (on-field), Aleem Dar (third umpire), Richard Illingworth (fourth umpire), Chris Broad (match referee)

10 June (Saturday) - England Vs Australia, Edgbaston (10:30 AM); Chris Gaffaney and Kumar Dharmasena (on-field), S. Ravi (third umpire), Marais Erasmus (fourth), Andy Pycroft (match referee)

11 June (Sunday) - India Vs South Africa, The Oval (10:30 AM): Aleem Dar and Paul Reiffel (on-field), Richard Illingworth (third umpire), Richard Kettleborough (fourth umpire), David Boon (match referee)

12 June (Monday) - Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan, Cardiff (10:30 AM): Bruce Oxenford and Marais Erasmus (on-field), Chris Gaffaney (third umpire), Ian Gould (fourth umpire), Chris Broad (match referee)

Note: Umpires and match referees for semi-finals (June 14, 15) and final (June 18) to be announced later.

OneIndia News