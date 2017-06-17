Champions Trophy: Team India gear up ahead of grand final against Pakistan

London, June 17: India meet neighbours and arch-rivals Pakistan in the grand final of ICC Champions Trophy 2017 at The Oval, London tomorrow (June 18).

In-form and favourites team India are up against a confident and energised Pakistani side who have won the last three matches against all odds and reached the final of the tournament.

Team India are on of the strongest sides in world cricket. They had thrashed Pakistan by 124 runs in their first meeting in the tournament's group stage.

An upbeat Indian side posted 309 runs batting first in a rain-affected match. Chasing a revised total of 289, Pakistan were bundled out for 164.

But since then the Pakistani side have come a long way. They defeated strong sides like South Africa, Sri Lanka and England in the semi-final.

Ahead of the grand clash, team India were involved in a gruelling practice session. From Virat Kohli to Shikhar Dhawan, all the players were trained hard.

Here are some photos from India's practice session

Virat Kohli Team India captain Virat Kohli at training ahead of final against Pakistan. Shikhar Dhawan Indian cricket team opener Shikhar Dhawan at training. Ravindra Jadeja Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja attempts to take a catch at training. Bhuvneshwar Kumar Indian fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar at training. Captain Virat Kohli India skipper Virat Kohli at training.

