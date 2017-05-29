Champions Trophy: Team India dine out after win against New Zealand in warm-up match

New Delhi, May 29: Team India registered a convincing win in their first warm-up game against New Zealand in the run up to the Champions Trophy 2017 on Sunday (May 28).

India won the match via Duckworth-Lewis Method after rain interrupted the match.

Batting first New Zealand were bowled out for meagre 189 in 38.4 overs, in response India were 129/3 in 26 overs when match was stopped due to showers. Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni were present at the crease when the match was stopped.

Eventually, Men In Blue were decalred winners by 45 runs as rain prevented the match from getting completed.

Indian bowlers started the proceedings for India on a promising note as they restricted Kiwis to a paltry 189 in 38.4 overs.

Later, Team India celebrated the win over New Zealand by going out for a dinner. India pacer Umesh Yadav shared an image on social media.

Skipper Virat Kohli, former captain MS Dhoni, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ajinkya Rahane and Kedar Jadhav could be seen in the picture.

Here are a few images of the quality time Team India had:

In what could be termed as a good news, Kohli started his English summer on a bright note hitting an unbeaten 52 off 55 balls while Dhoni also played some delightful strokes in his short stint.

Shikhar Dhawan on his comeback got some quality time out there in the middle hitting 40 off 59 balls with the help of five boundaries, mostly square off the wicket.

Ajinkya Rahane (7), who is unlikely to find a place in the starting XI against Pakistan on June 4, did not do his case a world of good trying to hook a short-pitched delivery Tim Southee.

