Champions Trophy: Steven Finn replaces Chris Woakes in England squad

London, June 5: England have replaced the injured Chris Woakes with paceman Steven Finn in their squad for the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

Woakes suffered a left side strain during England's opening match of the tournament against Bangladesh. He walked off the ground after bowling just 2 overs. Later, he was ruled out of the entire tournament. England defeated Bangladesh by 8 wickets on June 1.

"The ICC has confirmed that the Event Technical Committee of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 has approved Steven Finn as a replacement player for Chris Woakes in the England squad for the tournament," the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a media statement on Sunday (June 4).

Finn, 28, has represented England in 68 One-Day Internationals and taken 102 wickets. He is presently ranked 32nd on the ICC Player Rankings for ODI Bowlers.

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad.

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 consists of Geoff Allardice (ICC, chairman), Campbell Jamieson (IDI representative), Steve Elworthy (Tournament Director), Alan Fordham (host representative), Sourav Ganguly and Michael Slater (both independent nominees).

England next face New Zealand tomorrow (June 6) in Cardiff.

OneIndia News