Champions Trophy: Statistical highlights from India-Pakistan match

Birmingham, June 5: Statistical highlights of the ICC Champions Trophy match between India and Pakistan, here on Sunday (June 4).

# India's 124-run victory is their second biggest in terms of runs over Pakistan in ODIs behind the 140-run win at Dhaka on June 10, 2008.

# India's above win is their largest in terms of runs in the ICC Champions Trophy, surpasing the 98-run victory vs Kenya at Southampton on September 11, 2004.

# India's 319 for three is the highest innings total in ICC CT 2017, surpassing the 308 for two by England vs Bangladesh at the Oval on June 1.

# India's score is their second highest in the ICC Champions Trophy behind the 331 for 7 vs South Africa at Cardiff on June 6, 2013.

# The aforesaid score is the highest by any team vs Pakistan in the ICC CT.

# Shikhar Dhawan enjoys an outstanding record in ODIs in England - his tally being 586 in ten innings, including two hundreds and three fifties.

# Dhawan's impressive average of 86.20 is the highest among the batsmen with atleast 400 runs in the ICC Champions Trophy - his tally being 431 in six innings, including two hundreds and two fifties.

# Among the players with atleast 400 runs or more, Dhawan remains the only one to record strike rate of 100-plus (101.89) in this competition.

# Dhawan and Rohit Sharma were involved in a stand of 136 for the first wicket - India's highest partnership for any wicket vs Pakistan in the ICC CT, eclipsing the 82 for the seventh wicket between Rahul Dravid and Ajit Agarkar at Birmingham on September 19, 2004.

# The aforesaid partnership is the first century stand for the first wicket in the ICC CT 2017. The said stand is a record by any pair for the first wicket vs Pakistan in the history of the ICC CT.

# Dhawan-Sharma pair has totalled 518 runs in six innings, including three stands of 100 or more and two stands of 50-plus, at an average of 86.33.

# Dhawan-Sharma pair became the first pair to produce three century stands for the first wicket in the ICC CT. Two other pairs had recorded two century stands for the first wicket - West Indians Shivnarine Chanderpaul and Chris Gayle and South Africa's Herschelle Gibbs and Graeme Smith.

# For the fifth time, both the Indian opening batsmen have registered 50-plus in the same innings in the ICC Champions Trophy - once each vs New Zealand, England, Pakistan, South Africa and West Indies.

# Rohit Sharma (91) has posted a fantastic knock - his highest score vs Pakistan as well as his highest in England in ODIs.

# In eight innings in England in ODIs, Rohit has recorded four fifties - one each against Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies and England.

# Rohit's aforesaid innings is his highest score in the ICC Champions Trophy, eclipsing the 65 vs South Africa at Cardiff on June 6, 2013. In all, he has recorded three fifties in the ICC CT. # Rohit's fifth fifty vs Pakistan is his 30th in ODIs.

# Wahab Riaz's expensive figures of 8.4-0-87-0 are the worst ever by a bowler in the ICC Champions Trophy, outstripping the 10-0-86-1 by Zimbabwe's Tinashe Panyangara vs England at Birmingham on September 10, 2004.

# India's number one to four have registered fifty-plus - Rohit Sharma (91), Shikhar Dhawan (68), Virat Kohli (81 not out) and Yuvraj Singh (53). The said instance is the first ever in the ICC Champions Trophy.

# India had accomplished the above feat for the third time in ODIs - the first two instances were against England at Indore on April 15, 2006 and at Leeds on September 2, 2007. Overall, the said instance is the 14th in ODIs.

# Virat Kohli, with his unbeaten 81, has taken his batting average vs Pakistan to fifty-plus - his tally being 454 in eleven innings, including two hundreds and a fifty, at an average of 50.44.

# Virat's aforesaid innings is his highest in the ICC Champions Trophy - his third fifty in eight innings.

# Umesh Yadav's figures of 3 for 30 are his best vs Pakistan as well as in the ICC Champions Trophy.

# Yuvraj Singh's 29-ball fifty is the fastest by an Indian batsman in the ICC CT. The said innings is also the quickest fifty by any batsman vs Pakistan in the ICC CT

# Yuvraj's aforesaid innings is his third fifty in the ICC Champions Trophy.

# Yuvraj got his third Man of the Match award vs Pakistan - his 27th in ODIs.

