Champions Trophy: Sourav Ganguly trolled with 'don't take off your shirt' comment

London, June 8: Former captain Sourav Ganguly was told not to take off his shirt during his television commentary for the India-Sri Lanka Champions Trophy 2017 game here today (June 8) at The Oval. (Match scorecard)

There is never short of banter between former cricketers and it was the same on Thursday as Michael Atherton reminded Ganguly of his shirt waving celebrations on Lord's balcony in 2002 after India had won the NatWest series final against England.

Former England skipper Atherton spotted Andrew Flintoff in the ground as India and Sri Lanka contested the 50-over match. The first TV commentary stint for the game was between Atherton and Ganguly. Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews had won the toss and sent India to bat first.

Atherton said to Ganguly, "Flintoff in the ground. Don't take off your shirt and start waving it around, Sourav. He took off his shirt once and forced you to do do it at Lord's. One of the worst sights at home of cricket."

Ganguly replied: "You think so?"

Flintoff took off his England jersey after winning a ODI against India at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium in 2002. Ganguly took his revenge in the same year.

In 2006, Flintoff had apologised for his behaviour. "It was embarrassing to be honest. It was 10 seconds of madness. I think the series was hinged on final over. It's not something I'm going to do it again, I got a bit of stick for it in the dressing room. Sorry," the all-rounder had said during Champions Trophy 2006 in India.

OneIndia News