Champions Trophy: SL replace Kusal Perera with Dhananjaya de Silva

Colombo, June 11: All-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva has been called to replace injured wicketkeeper-batsman Kusal Perera in the Sri Lankan cricket squad at the Champions Trophy.

Left-hand batsman Perera was forced to retire hurt on 47, following a hamstring injury in Sri Lanka's 7-wicket victory over India at the Oval on Thursday (June 8).

According to the official Sri Lanka Cricket website on Saturday, the ICC event technical committee comprising Geoff Allardice, Campbell Jamieson, Steve Elworthy, Alan Fordham, Sourav Ganguly and Michael Slater confirmed Dhananjaya's replacement.

De Silva has represented Sri Lanka in 16 ODIs scoring 334 runs and taking four wickets.

