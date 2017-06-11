Champions Trophy Semi-finals: Schedule, Teams, Venues, TV and Live streaming info

London, June 11: Three teams have made it to the semi-finals of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 and the fourth will be known tomorrow (June 12) as Pakistan face Sri Lanka.

Defending champions India were the third side to make the knockout stage today (June 11) as they defeated South Africa by 8 wickets in a virtual quarter-final at The Oval in London. (Ind-SA match scorecard)

Virat Kohli-led India topped Group B with 4 points. Hosts England were the number one side in Group A while Bangladesh were second. (Points Table)

England won all their 3 matches (6 points) in the league phase while Bangladesh (3 points) had one victory, lost one and had one game washed out.

Bangladesh, captained by Mashrafe Mortaza, are in the last-four stage of an ICC event for the first time.

Monday's (June 12) match will decide who will meet England in the 1st semi-final. It will be either Pakistan or Sri Lanka.

In last edition's (2013) semi-finals, India beat Sri Lanka by 8 wickets while England got the better of South Africa by 7 wickets.

India, under the leadership of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, won the rain-hit final by 5 runs against England. The title decider was reduced to 20 overs per side.

Here is the schedule for Champions Trophy semi-finals

June 14 (Wednesday) - 1st Semi-final

(A1) England Vs (B2) Pakistan or Sri Lanka

3 PM IST (10.30 AM Local, 9.30 AM GMT) - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff

June 15 (Thursday) - 2nd Semi-final

(A2) Bangladesh Vs (B1) India

3 PM IST (10.30 AM Local, 9.30 AM GMT) - Edgbaston, Birmingham

Note: Pakistan can top Group B only if they beat Sri Lanka by 265 or more runs to better net run rate than India

June 18 (Sunday) - FINAL

3 PM IST (10.30 AM Local, 9.30 AM GMT) -The Oval, London

Note: All matches LIVE on Star Sports network in India. Live streaming on Hotstar.com

Road to Semi-finals

England

Beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets (Scorecard)

Beat New Zealand by 87 runs (Scorecard)

Beat Australia by 40 runs (Duckworth/Lewis method) (Scorecard)

India

Beat Pakistan by 124 runs (Duckworth/Lewis method) (Scorecard)

Lost to Sri Lanka by 7 wickets (Scorecard)

Beat South Africa by 8 wickets (Scorecard)

Bangladesh

Lost to England by 8 wickets (Scorecard)

No result against Australia (Scorecard)

Beat New Zealand by 5 wickets (Scorecard)

OneIndia News