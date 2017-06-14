Champions Trophy Semi-finals: Amitabh Bachchan recalls British rule on 3 teams

Bengaluru, June 14: Iconic Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan displayed the creative side of him on Twitter. He posted a collage of four photographs of himself depicting the four semifinalists of ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

India, Pakistan, England and Bangladesh have made to the final four of the tournament. Pakistan meet England today (June 14) in the first semi and India take on Bangladesh tomorrow (June 15) in the second.

In his photo tweet, the legendary actor wrote, "Cricket Championship '17, 4 semi finalists, 3 from once one country, ruled once by the 4th SF, .. who shall rule now ?"

The actor basically meant the pre-Indian independence scenario when India, Pakistan and Bangladesh were one country which was ruled by the English for more than two centuries.

It is going to be exciting clashes between these sides. Pakistan defeated South Africa and Sri Lanka en route to the semis. India defeated Pakistan and South Africa.

From the other group, England enjoyed an all-win record as they reached the last four. Bangladesh too stunned New Zealand in their final match to reach here.

Bangladesh and India in recent times have produced some exciting and mouth-watering clashes. The last time these two teams met was in the Champions Trophy 2017 warm-up games were the Bangladeshi side was humiliated.

In the other clash, England are firm favourite against a sporadic Pakistani side.

