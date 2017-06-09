Champions Trophy semi-final route: What happens if India-South Africa game is washed out?

London, June 9: Sri Lanka's victory over India yesterday (June 8) has made the semi-final route in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 interesting.

CT 17 special site; Schedule; Photos; Points Table

Angelo Mathews-led Sri Lanka stunned defending champions India by 7 wickets as they successfully chased down 322 at The Oval stadium in London on Thursday.

Now, Group B is wide open with all four teams - India, Sri Lanka, South Africa and Pakistan having a chance to qualify for the semi-finals. (Ind-SL match highlights)

The remaining two matches in the group are virtual quarter-finals. India face South Africa on Sunday (June 11) while the next day (June 12, Monday), Pakistan and Sri Lanka lock horns. Monday is the last day of group phase.

Virat Kohli captained India have a superior net run rate when compared to the other three teams.

In case of a washed out game on Sunday, India will progress to the last-four stage with 3 points. If the other contest is also rained off, then South Africa will qualify for the knockout stage. (Ind-SL match scorecard)

Now, India are on top of Group B with 2 points with a net run rate of +1.272. All other three teams too have 2 points each. South Africa is placed second with a net run rate of +1.000. Sri Lanka is third with -0.879 followed by Pakistan (-1.544).

However, if the contests go ahead, there is no need for calculations of net run rate. The winners go ahead to the next round of the tournament.

OneIndia News